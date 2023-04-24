The 18-year-old suspect accused of assaulting two Hasidic Jews in Montreal, Quebec on the same day in January turned himself in on Thursday, according to Montreal police.

The minor was arrested by the City of Montreal Police Service (SPVM) Hate Crimes and Incidents division after they released a photo and video of the assaults the day before, asking the public for help in identifying the teenage suspect, who is reportedly around 18-years-old.

The two attacks against visibly Jewish Montrealers occurred within the same hour in the borough of Outremont on January 20. In the first attack, the victim was pushed onto the road only seconds after a car had driven by. In the second attack, the victim was violently kicked in the lower back.

“Investigators from the SPVM's Hate Crimes and Incidents Module arrested this morning [Thursday] a minor wanted for two assaults that occurred on January 20 in Outremont,” SPVM said in a statement.

According to police, the suspect turned himself in. He was released pending his appearance on May 5 before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec.

“The SPVM takes this opportunity to reiterate the importance of denouncing a hate crime,” they said, urging anyone who is a victim or witnesses a hate crime to immediately report it to police.

B’nai Brith Canada praised the SPVM for their determination to solve the case but stated that the level of antisemitism in Montreal is concerning, according to the Canadian Jewish News.

They noted that several weeks ago the city’s historic Bagg Street Shul, which opened in 1921, was defaced by antisemites who spray painted swastikas on its front entrance, doors and windows.

“Hasidic Jews are a significant part of Montreal’s Jewish community and deserve to live free from the threat of hate and violence,” Marvin Rotrand, national director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights, told the news outlet.

“We expect the judicial system to ensure the perpetrator is charged under existing hate crime laws. Violence against religious minorities, including those who are visibly Jewish, is never acceptable.”