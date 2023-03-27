Following a press conference given by Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David earlier on Monday, announcing a general strike in protest against the government's judicial reform program, all flights due to take off from Ben Gurion International Airport have been grounded until further notice.

Israel Airport Authority Committee chairman Pinchas Idan announced the strike on behalf of the workers' union, adding that with regard to incoming flights, only those that are already making their way to Israel will be permitted to land.

Meanwhile, passengers are continuing to check in without knowing whether they will actually be able to fly. The airport flight board is still displaying flights due to depart later on Thursday, but they could yet be canceled.

A member of the workers' union said that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halts the judicial reform legislation, flights will resume.