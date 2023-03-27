Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government Monday to halt the judicial overhaul, after opponents of the plan took to the streets overnight following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud).

“Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes," said Herzog Monday morning.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister, members of the Government, and members of the Coalition: there are harsh and painful feelings. The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society — all are under threat. The whole people of Israel are looking at you. The whole Jewish People are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you.”

"For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately."

"I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, Coalition and Opposition alike, to place this country's citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting on the judicial overhaul plan after mass demonstrations broke out throughout Israel.

Netanyahu is expected to deliver a speech to the nation Monday morning.

A number of senior Likud members, including Culture Minister Miki Zohar and Economy Minister Nir Barkat have called on the government to pause the judicial overhaul, while the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties are urging the Coalition to move forward with a planned Knesset vote Monday.

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is slated to meet at 8:00 a.m. to make the final preparations for the judicial selection law before it heads to the Knesset plenum for its second and third readings.

"We are strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in not stopping the legislation. The right has no mandate to give up the judicial reform and surrender to violence. The majority of the people supported us so that we can govern,” Otzma Yehudit said in a statement.

Shas and United Torah Judaism have reportedly told Netanyahu they would support a pause should he decide in favor of freezing the reform.