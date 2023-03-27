MK Sasson Guetta was sworn in on Sunday as a Knesset member on behalf of the Likud Party.

Guetta was next in line to enter the Knesset after Education Minister Yoav Kisch resigned from his position as a member of the Knesset, in accordance with the Norwegian Law, which permits ministers to resign from the Knesset in order to allow the next person on their party’s slate to enter the Knesset.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana congratulated Guetta and wished him success in his position.

Guetta is the representative of the Moshavim and regional councils in the Likud. He lives in Moshav Goren in northern Israel with his wife and four children.

After being sworn in at the plenum, Guetta vowed “to be the mouth of everyone who does not have representation. With God's help we will succeed, for the sake of the people, the Torah and the Land of Israel."