On Friday, Poland honored citizens who helped Jewish during the Holocaust.

Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted a nationwide commemoration that honored Poles who risked and lost their lives saving Jews during Nazi Germany’s occupation of the country, the Associated Press reported.

At the site of a memorial in Markowa, in southeastern Poland, where Nazis murdered the Ulma family: a farmer, his pregnant wife, their six children, and eight Jews the family hid on their farm in March 1944, Duda spoke about the family, whose story is well known in the country.

Duda noted during his speech at the Markowa Museum of Poles Saving Jews During World War II that many local families and families in other parts of Poland saved Jews by hiding them.

“The names of the Ulmas and of other families engraved on plaques testify that there were many people who behaved in a decent way, whose love of their brethren, Christian values and ethics were stronger than the fear of death, not only theirs, but also of their families,” Duda said.

According to Yad Vashem, there are approximately 7,200 Polish Righteous Among the Nations.