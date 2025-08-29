A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday afternoon during rehearsals for an air show in Radom, central Poland, killing the pilot on the spot.

The plane hit the runway during a training flight and caught fire. Rescue and police forces were called to the scene. Following the disaster, authorities announced the cancellation of the air show planned for this weekend in Radom.

The Polish Minister of Defense announced that he went to the crash site to closely assess the circumstances of the incident.

According to official sources in Poland, the cause of the crash is still unknown and is under investigation.