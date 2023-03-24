Protesters demonstrating against the Netanyahu government and its judicial reform program gathered outside of 10 Downing Street in London Friday morning, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in the British capital.

Netanyahu arrived at London's Heathrow Airport at 6:30 a.m. local time, after his departure was delayed multiple times Thursday night.

Dozens of Israeli demonstrators rallied against Netanyahu's visit, holding banners calling Netanyahu "Dictator on the run," and signs vowing to defend Israeli democracy.

The demonstration comes just hours after Netanyahu made a televised address vowing to move forward with the judicial reform plan even as he called on the Opposition to sit down for negotiations towards a compromise.

The Israeli premier is expected to discuss Iran's nuclear program with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during his three-day visit to London.

Netanyahu will also meet with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.