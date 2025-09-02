A man has been arrested in north London after a string of assaults targeting Orthodox Jewish women and a young child in Stamford Hill, according to Jewish community watch group Shomrim.

The incidents occurred on Monday afternoon in the Clapton Common area, where the suspect was caught on camera riding an e-scooter on the pavement. In one of the attacks, he allegedly rammed into a 21-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman while reportedly shouting an antisemitic slur. The woman sustained a fractured arm, bruising to her leg, and facial injuries. She was treated in a hospital.

Later that day, the same individual was filmed pushing his scooter towards another woman, aged 24, who was walking with her three-year-old daughter. Both were knocked to the ground. The child was described as "shocked and traumatized" by the incident.

Shomrim described the attacks as "unprovoked antisemitic assaults" and "a shocking act of rogue violence against women and girls."

The organization said its volunteers tracked the suspect until police arrived. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the arrest on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and common assault.