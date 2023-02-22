United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that Israel halt all settlement activity, meaning all construction for Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria and much of Jerusalem, as well as avoid any "provocations" in Jerusalem during a pro-Palestinian event at the UN headquarters in New York Wednesday.

Addressing a regular meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Guterres said that “the situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory is at its most combustible in years" following recent terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and gun battles in Judea and Samaria in which dozens of terrorists have been killed.

He added: “The situation in Jerusalem/Al-Quds is becoming more fragile amidst provocations and acts of violence in and around the holy sites. It radiates instability across the region and beyond.”

Turning to the 'settlements,' the UN Secretary-General said that "each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace."

"All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop," he added.

Guterres did not devote his remarks solely to criticizing and blaming the State of Israel. He also took some time to condemn the incitement which led to the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in which 11 Israelis have been murdered in the last month.

"Incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism," Guterres said.

The Israeli government moved earlier this month to recognize nine fledgling communities across Judea and Samaria, including Avigil, Bet Hogla, Givat Harel (also known as Givat Haroeh), Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom farm, Ashael, Sde Boaz, and Shaharit, in response to the recent terrorist attacks. The towns in question had been awaiting recognition for years.

The move led to condemnation from the US, the UN, and the European Union.

Israel this week agreed to a request from the Biden administration that no additional outpost communities would be legalized in the coming months, a concession which was not acknowledged by Secretary Guterres.