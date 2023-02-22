Over 120 American Jewish Federations jointly called on the heads of the House and Senate appropriations committees, requesting spending to be allocated for key areas that have left US Jewish communities vulnerable to economic and security challenges.

In a letter addressed to Senate Appropriations Committee chair Senator Patti Murray (D-WA), House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), ranking member Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), and ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the Jewish Federations of North America, the umbrella agency representing Federations and smaller communities across the United States, called for prioritized spending on programs that would “secure faith and other vulnerable communities” by fighting antisemitism and hate crimes, and caring for Holocaust survivors and other vulnerable populations.

“While our priorities will take many legislative forms, we appreciate this opportunity to highlight our community’s top appropriations requests with you,” the letter said.

Noting that the Federations are “committed to building and supporting healthy, safe, and caring communities,” they shared their commitment to working with both parties in a bipartisan manner to ensure that key community priorities are funded at requested levels in the 2024 fiscal year spending package.

These include $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant program; $10 million for the Holocaust Survivor Assistance program; $40 million for the Department of Justice Community Relations Service (CRS); $2 million for the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism; and $280 million for the Emergency Food and Shelter program, which includes funding for Jewish social service agencies.

The letter highlighted that the antisemitism envoy position, currently held by Deborah Lipstadt, is a “crucial State Department role” that enables that US to be a leader in the global fight against antisemitism, “particularly during this time antisemitism is on the rise across the globe [when it is] critical to provide robust resources to address this ongoing challenge.”

It also stressed that the funding was part of “vital initiatives” for the umbrella group’s agencies, especially for the vulnerable members of the Jewish community who rely on expanding Medicaid Home and community-based services.

“We look forward to continuing to work with you to ensure robust funding for these key programs that support healthy, safe, and caring communities,” the letter concluded.