ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and Jewish Federations of North America today released a comprehensive study that found over half (55 percent) of Jewish Americans experienced at least one form of antisemitism in the past 12 months and 57 percent believe that antisemitism is now a normal Jewish experience.

The study continued to show that nearly one-in-five respondents were either physically assaulted, physically threatened, or verbally harassed because of their Jewish identity in the past year, while over one-third witnessed an incident of actual or threatened antisemitic violence.

The study, conducted in partnership with Columbia University researchers, also reveals American Jews have significant safety concerns and are experiencing psychological effects. 79 percent of Jews are concerned about antisemitism, and 48 percent have taken actions to increase their personal security and sense of safety, including developing worst-case scenario plans (33 percent), plans to flee the country (14 percent) and purchasing guns (9 percent).

“It is so profoundly sad that Jewish Americans are now discussing worst-case scenarios,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “When American Jews - who have built lives, careers and families here for generations - are making contingency plans to flee, we must recognize this as a five-alarm fire for our entire country. This is not just a Jewish problem; it's an American problem that demands immediate action from leaders at every level.”

The report also highlighted the incredible resilience of the community in the face of rising hate.

"Even in the face of unprecedented levels of antisemitism, we continue to see what Jewish Federations have termed 'the Surge' - a remarkable increase in Jewish engagement and connection to community," said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America.

"The fact that nearly two-thirds of those who directly experienced antisemitism are responding by deepening their Jewish involvement demonstrates the extraordinary resilience of our people. Rather than retreating in fear, American Jews are choosing to stand together, strengthen their bonds and affirm their identity. This surge in Jewish engagement represents hope and determination in the face of hate."

Findings from this survey show that Jewish Americans experienced antisemitism in many different contexts, with online (41 percent), public spaces (21 percent), educational institutions (13 percent), near Jewish institutions (9 percent) and the workplace (9 percent), among the most common.

Other key findings from the study:

· 44 percent of respondents experienced at least one type of act or communication that exclude Jews or minimize their lived experience- in the past 12 months, with younger respondents more likely to experience these incidents.

· Among those who experienced anti-Jewish discrimination, 74 percent did not report their experience to any institution or organization, highlighting significant gaps in incident documentation and response.

· 20% of Jews who wore something distinctively Jewish before October 7 have since taken it off.

· Nearly one-third of respondents who experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident in the last 12 months exhibited signs of anxiety. One-in-five respondents (21 percent) who experienced an antisemitic incident exhibited signs of depression.

· Six percent of American Jews have experienced antisemitic sexual violence. This includes 3 percent who report having experienced or been threatened with sexual violence because they are Jewish.

· 50 percent of Jews feel most people in the broader non-Jewish community would not stand with Jews in the event of antisemitic threats and violence - up 6 percentage points from a similar survey conducted last year.

Despite challenges and increased antisemitism, American Jews are showing great resilience and are not giving up fighting antisemitism:

· Only 30 percent of Jews believe there is nothing we can do to change the state of antisemitism in America.

· 68 percent feel more than a little comfortable speaking up against antisemitism in public.