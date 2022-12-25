Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg repeated her past controversial views on the Holocaust, claiming the genocide was not “racial” but rather a form of “white-on-white” crime.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'” Goldberg told the Sunday Times of London in an interview, as quoted by The New York Post.

“It wasn’t originally” about race, Goldberg insisted, noting the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective.”

When interviewer Janice Turner pushed back and said the Nazi’s considered Jews a race, Goldberg said it was wrong to use their definition.

“The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?” she insisted.

Goldberg caused an uproar in late January after she said during a discussion on her show, “The View”, that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Jewish groups slammed Goldberg for the comments, pointing out that the Nazis specifically targeted Jews for extermination.

Goldberg subsequently issued an apology over her remarks, but ABC News president Kim Godwin announced she would be suspended for two weeks in order “to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Upon her return from her suspension, Goldberg stressed that the hosts of “The View” will continue to have “tough conversations”.