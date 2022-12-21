Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center reported Wednesday evening that Rabbi Chaim Druckman remains in very serious condition.

"The rabbi is being treated by the staff at the internal intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem while he is on assisted breathing and sedated, after undergoing CPR several hours ago," the hospital said in a statement.

The family of Rabbi Chaim Druckman stated Wednesday afternoon that the rabbi's condition has taken a turn for the worse.

"In the last few minutes, his condition has worsened and the public is asked to urgently recite chapters of Psalms and prayers for the complete recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milka.

Rabbi Druckman, 90, has been hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus for the last week.

Earlier Wednesday, the family asked the public not to visit Rabbi Druckman in the hospital.

The family stated that they "thank the general public for the many prayers and the increase in Torah learning for the rabbi's recovery, and in general for all of the blessed initiatives we are seeing, such as the mass children's prayer for the rabbi's recovery which will be held at 6 pm tonight on YouTube and ZOOM."

"The family thanks the staff of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, the hospital management and the dedicated staff in the internal intensive care unit, for their dedication and care, and for their supportive and caring attitude towards the entire family.