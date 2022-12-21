Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US on Wednesday and will appear before a joint session of Congress, Axios reported on Tuesday.

This would be Zelenskyy’s first in-person visit to the US since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

According to the Axios report, while the details are not yet finalized, US Capitol Police is beefing up security for a potential Wednesday visit.

Zelenskyy is expected to thank lawmakers for the billions of dollars in aid they’ve provided to the Ukrainian war effort, as well as to make his case for why even more funding is needed.

The trip is dependent on security, a source told Axios.

The report noted that, in a letter to colleagues on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked “all Members to be physically present at our session Wednesday night” adding that they “please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

CNN also reported that planning is under way for President Joe Biden to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Wednesday.

The visit that will coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway.

The Ukrainian President has previously appeared via video at events such as the Group of 20 Nations summit, as well as the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival.

In July, Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena Zelenska, spoke before the US House of Representatives and the Senate and appealed to lawmakers to provide more help to her country as it struggles against the Russian invasion.