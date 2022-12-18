Border Police and IDF forces this morning (Sunday) arrested a suspect in Friday's shooting attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria.

The IDF stated that the suspect has been identified as Nasser Nakiv, a 47-year-old resident of the Askar refugee camp in Shechem (Nablus). The detainee was previously involved in another shooting attack and drug trafficking and had served time in an Israeli prison as a member of the Tanzim terrorist organization.

Nakiv's son was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in Friday's shooting attack.

In the shooting at an Israeli vehicle, one of the bullets hit the driver's headrest. He was not injured.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver was traveling from Elon Moreh to Emanuel. Approximately one hundred meters after the driver turned towards Havat Gilad, a terrorist fired at him and fled towards Nablus. One of the bullets went through the windshield and the driver's headrest, but miraculously the driver was not hurt.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan congratulated security forces on their capture of the suspect.

"On behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire nation of Israel, I thank the IDF, the Shabak and the security system for the quick and efficient action," Dagan said. "I was there at the scene of the attack on Friday and it was a step away from becoming an incident with a fatality. It was only by a great miracle the incident ended without casualties. Catching the targeted terrorist immediately is of great importance. The settlements in Samaria and the entire nation of Israel are strong, we will never break."

Dagan also attacked the government and said: "I demand from the government not to repeat the mistakes of a few months ago, to return the checkpoints, to eliminate the terrorist infrastructure. We will not allow the wave of terrorism to return here."