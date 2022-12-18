שקד: בשעה טובה מוצה הדין עם הטרוריסט

Terrorist Salah Hamouri was deported to France on Sunday morning following the decision two weeks ago of the Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, to revoke his residency in Israel.

Hamouri is a French citizen and permanent resident of Israel, born in 1985. He has been active for many years in the ranks of the Palestinian Arab terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

During this time he organized, incited and planned to carry out terrorist attacks on his own initiative and on behalf of the organization against citizens and prominent figures in Israel. In light of his ongoing involvement in the terrorist organization, Hamouri was arrested several times and placed in administrative detention.

Sunday’s deportation marks the end of a process in which, due to Hamouri's involvement in terrorist activities, his residency was revoked.

The removal was carried out by representatives of the Population and Immigration Authority who will accompany him to France, where his wife and children are waiting for him.

Minister Shaked expressed satisfaction over the deportation and said, "Today the terrorist Salah Hamouri was brought to justice and he was deported from Israel."

"This is a long and protracted process and it is a tremendous achievement that, just before the end of my term, I was able to bring about his deportation, with the tools at my disposal, and promote the fight against terrorism. I hope that the incoming government will continue this line and expel terrorists from Israel."