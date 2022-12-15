The family of Rabbi Chaim Druckman published a statement Thursday afternoon thanking the Israeli public for their prayers for the rabbi's recovery from the coronavirus, which he was diagnosed with last Friday.

"Last night we were called to the hospital. We stood around the rabbi's bed, we prayed, we sang and we saw in front of our eyes how various vital signs stabilized as the rabbi bravely faced an extremely difficult situation. After a day of being almost unconscious the rabbi even opened his eyes for a certain amount of time and responded to our questions by moving his head and his hands, something that repeated itself even when the doctor came in early in the morning," the family said.

"Despite the difficult situation, we believe and expect salvation. The stabilization of the medical condition and the slight improvement from yesterday when it already seemed that there was no chance, the prayers and support from the entire people of Israel, the dedication and professionalism of the staff at the hospital - give us strength, and we are sure that they will give the rabbi strength as well," they added.

Rabbanit Bruria Binnenfeld, the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, said earlier Thursday that he father's condition had taken a "miraculous" turn for the better.

"Thank G-d we had a great miracle," she told Radio Kol Chai. "Yesterday they summoned us to say goodbye to our father, but due to all the prayers being said for him, he regained consciousness and is now responding to us and to the doctors. We hope so much that the miracle will continue. We have a lot of hope. We ask the public to continue to pray for the full recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka," she requested.

Rabbi Druckman is 90 years old and the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement. He remains hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after contracting COVID-19 for the second time.

On Thursday evening, the Bnei Akiva movement will hold a central prayer meeting at half-past-eight at the Western Wall Plaza, for the recovery of the movement's head. On Wednesday night, prayers were recited at the Ohr Etzion yeshiva as well as in many other parts of the country.

Religious Zionism party head MK Bezalel Smotrich visited Rabbi Druckman in hospital yesterday and stressed how much the Jewish People are indebted to the rabbi.

Rabbi Druckman contracted COVID for the first time in February and made a full recovery. He has, however, been hospitalized several times over the past year for other medical issues.

Last week he felt unwell and in a test conducted on Friday, he was found to have contracted COVID for a second time. He remained at home until Wednesday when he was admitted to hospital due to a sharp deterioration in his condition.