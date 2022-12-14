Finance Minister-designate MK Bezalel Smotrich arrived this evening (Wednesday) at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, where Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, is hospitalized.

Upon leaving the hospital, Smotrich called on the public to pray for the rabbi's recovery and said: "The people of Israel owe a great deal to our teacher and rabbi, Rabbi Druckman. The rabbi's condition is not good, the rabbi is unconscious. I am very grateful to the medical staff here at Hadassah and the intensive care department and call on the public to tear open the gates of heaven through prayers for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milkah. And G-d does not tire of the prayers of the masses."

Rabbi Druckman was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday, and has been listed in serious but stable condition since.

Following a deterioration in his condition Wednesday, the rabbi was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for comprehensive examinations and treatment.

The Bnei Akiva movement has organized a mass prayer which will be held at the Western Wall tomorrow night at 8:30 for Rabbi Druckman's recovery.

Bnei Akiva Secretary General Yigal Klein said: "Our teacher and rabbi Rabbi Druckman has devoted his entire life to the people of Israel. Now, the rabbi needs the prayers of all of us. We must pray and cry out to the Creator of the world for the rabbi's recovery so that he will continue to guide us throughout the days and years."