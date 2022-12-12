With this week marking five years since Toronto Jewish philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman were discovered murdered in their home, their son Jonathan Sherman announced he was increasing the reward for information leading to a conviction by $25 million.

The Shermans were killed in their Toronto home on December 15, 2017. The slaying of the prominent couple sparked an outpouring of grief among the Canadian Jewish community and the country's political elite.

"Closure will not be possible until those responsible for this evil act are brought to justice," Jonathon Sherman said in a statement given to CBC News.

Sherman announced he was adding an additional $25 million to the reward leading to an arrest and conviction. The total reward now sits at $35 million.

“My parents deserved to enjoy the fruits of their labour, and spend their twilight years as any grandparent should, with their family. I continue to miss my parents more than I can describe, and I am forever haunted by what happened to them,” Sherman said.

He described the time since his parents bodies were found as a “nightmare” filled with “immeasurable pain.”

"I have been overwhelmed with pain, loss, and sorrow and these feelings only continuously compound," he said.

He added that "as deeply personal as the pain and suffering has been," the murders of his parents extends to many others outside of the family.

"Nothing will replace their incredible generosity and positive social impact. Their deaths have been a devastating loss for us all, leaving a massive void in our hearts, our lives and in our communities," he said.

Last week, the Shermans' daughter Alexandra Krawczyk asked for public's help in solving her parents' murder, noting how it remains unsolved after so many years.

In November 2020, Toronto police announced they had identified a “person of interest” in the high-profile murders

“The Toronto Police Service can confirm that a person of interest has been identified but not arrested,” spokesperson Jenifferjit Sidhu said at the time.

But an arrest has yet to be made over two years later.

Krawczyk said in a statement on Thursday that her “heart is broken” that her family has not seen justice in the murder of her parents, CP24 reported.