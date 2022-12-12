Iranian authorities on Monday said that they have hanged a violent anti-regime protester convicted of stabbing security personnel during a protest last month.

Majidreza Rahnavard was executed Monday, less than a month after he allegedly stabbed two Iranian officers to death during a protest against the Islamic regime.

Rahnavard was said to have been outraged by the killings of non-violent protesters, leading to his deadly attack on security officers during a November 17th protest in the city of Mashhad.

In addition to the two officers who were fatally wounded, Rahnayard allegedly stabbed four other officers.

Authorities in Mashhad hanged Rahnavard in a public square, Mizan reported.

Rahnavard is the second protester who has been executed in connection with the anti-regime demonstrations which have swept the country.

Last week, 23-year-old Muhsan Shakori was hanged after he allegedly injured an officer during a protest.

According to data collected by the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, Iran has executed more than 500 people so far in 2022, far more than in the whole of last year.

The executions come as widespread riots in Iran, which began after the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the morality police, continue.

There has long been a concern over the number of executions in Iran, which activists say disproportionately target members of the country’s ethnic and religious minorities, notably Kurds in the northwest, Arabs in the southwest and Baluch in the southeast.