Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring the appointment of MK Yariv Levin as interim Speaker of the Knesset to a vote in the Knesset plenum, in light of the delay in electing a replacement for the current Speaker, Mickey Levy, Channel 13 News is reporting.

In addition to replacing the Speaker of the Knesset, the political system is also preparing to begin lawmaking that would approve the appointment of two senior ministers: Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri and Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu has not yet decided who will be chosen to be the permanent Speaker, and it would seem that he will choose from three candidates: MKs David Amsalem, Amir Ohana, and Ofir Akunis. The decision will also almost certainly point to who will be chosen as Foreign Minister since if Ohana won't be dubbed speaker, he will probably receive the Foreign Ministry.

Netanyahu is considering offering Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to the United States, the position of minister in charge of the National Security Council.