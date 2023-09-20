The Knesset is holding a concert in the courtyard of the Knesset building for the first time since its establishment as part of the events of the 75th anniversary of the state and to mark the Ten Days of Repentance between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The concert consists of selichot, prayers of repentance and requests for God's mercy traditionally recited daily during this period.

About 1,500 participants from all over the country came to the event where the Andalusian orchestra played and noted singers including Shuli Rand, Amir Benayoun, Eli Luzon, and the young composer Shir Ifrah.

The initiator of the event, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said that "This is the beginning of a new tradition, as part of opening the Knesset building to the entire Israeli public. The days of repentance and forgiveness are a time of desire and an opportunity to unite in prayer."

"These days, the idea of distortions regarding the separation between different parts of the nations is arising as it did in the Bible, as if splitting ourselves will solve everything. There is no revival for Judah without Israel, there is no revival for Israel without Judah. The month of forgiveness is the opportunity for all of us to make amends. Precisely out of the broken parts - just like the Tablets - will grow correction. There is something to fix between us, and it is possible - if we just listen to each other."

"The month of Elul is a preparation for the new year and an opportunity for all of us to take stock and free ourselves from the shackles of hatred. It is not too late yet. May the evening be the call to all the people of Israel: Forgive. Forgive - and repair."