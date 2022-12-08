Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami has voiced support for the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, describing its main slogan - "Woman, life, freedom" - as "beautiful", AFP reported on Wednesday.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

Khatami, who served as Iran's president from 1997 to 2005 and is considered a “reformist” who has been effectively silenced by the establishment for years, has come out in support of the movement.

The 79-year-old described the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" — the main chant heard at the protests — as "a beautiful message that shows movement towards a better future".

"Freedom and security must not be placed against each other," he said in a statement quoted by ISNA news agency Tuesday, on the eve of Students' Day.

"Freedom must not be trampled on in order to maintain security" and "security should not be ignored in the name of freedom," added Khatami.

Khatami also spoke out against the arrest of students who have been at the forefront of the protests that erupted across Iran since Amini's death.

The imposition of restrictions "cannot ultimately ensure the stable security of universities and society", he said.

Khatami also called on officials to "extend students a helping hand" and to recognize the "wrong aspects of governance" with their help before it is too late.