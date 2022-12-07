Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the Biden administration’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Wednesday during a visit to the White House.

During their meeting, Bennett thanked Sullivan for President Joe Biden’s support for Israel and the fact that the US has not returned to the Iran nuclear deal.

"The government under my leadership maintained good and warm relations with the US while standing up for Israel's interests," said Bennett. "I hope that this continues. The two countries must maintain and strengthen their relationship, regardless of political fluctuations."

“Israel faces great challenges ahead of us, but also opportunities, and I hope that our good relations with the US will be maintained.”

Bennett also urged the Biden administration to give the incoming Netanyahu government a chance to prove itself, calling on the White House to judge the new government by its actions, rather than the protestations against Netanyahu’s coalition partners.