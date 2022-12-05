A rocket was discovered on Monday in Moldova, approximately two miles from the Ukrainian border, CNN reported.

The missile debris was found in Briceni, nearly two miles from the country’s border with Ukraine. It was placed under guard by police.

The Moldovan Interior Ministry said in a statement on Facebook: “A short time ago, near the city of Briceni, in an orchard, a rocket was discovered. The explosive object was discovered by a border police patrol, which, due to today's Russian bombings, have intensified their attention”.

The Ministry added that “the area where the rocket was discovered has been isolated by police patrol and border police. The specialized services of the interior ministry [were called to the area].”

Further details of the rocket have not been released.

Also on Monday, there were reports of explosions at two airbases in the Russian cities of Ryazan, in the far east, and Engels, 455 miles southwest of Moscow, Reuters reported.

The Saratov region’s Governor, Roman Busargin, reacting to news of a “loud bang and a flash” at the Engels airbase, told residents on Telegram: "I want to assure you that no emergencies occurred in the residential areas of the city. There are no reasons for concern. No civilian infrastructure was damaged.”

The Engels base is one of Russia’s two strategic bomber bases containing the country’s air-deliverable nuclear stockpile.