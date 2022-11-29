MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) spoke to Israel National News in the Knesset on Monday and expressed optimism regarding an imminent formation of a new government.

"I have reason to believe that in the coming days there will be an excellent and good government for the people of Israel. To my friends in Religious Zionism, I can say that we have cooperated together in the last four years and I am sure that we will cooperate successfully in the next four years," said Bismuth.

"I think there is going to be an excellent government. We are coming out of a bad government in which ideology was thrown into the trash. Now the ideology is back, and it is a conservative right-wing ideology that is good for the people of Israel. I am optimistic and very soon we will all smile," he added.

Bismuth rejected the criticisms he has been hearing about coalition partners Avi Maoz and Itamar Ben Gvir. "I am very sorry to see the headlines about our partners. To come and badmouth a public that has just gained achievements in the elections, just because it doesn't suit someone, it shouldn't be that way."

"I have no problem with our partners. The big difference between our partners and those of the left-wing government is that our partners take to the streets with the Israeli flag and theirs take to the streets with the Palestinian flag. It is true that my world view is different from that of Avi Maoz, but there is a Prime Minister who is the conductor of the orchestra called the government and I think everyone should relax and they will be surprised."

He also clarified what he said about Itamar Ben Gvir’s visits to the Temple Mount. "The Temple Mount is the holiest place for the Jewish people and it is under Israeli sovereignty. Every person has the right to go to his holy places. There is a time for everything, and now is not the time for that."