The head of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, announced that if he wins the elections for Prime Minister, he will move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Poilievre, who is serving as the head of the opposition in Canada, made the remarks at a meeting that was held in the Canadian Parliament in the capital city of Ottawa. Among those present at the meeting were Chaim Silberstein and Ran Ishay, two members of the “Keep Jerusalem” organization, which aims to promote research and policy regarding the preservation of Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel.

Pierre Poilievre said during the briefing that "during the election campaign I said that I recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and today as the leader of the opposition, the leader of the Conservative Party and a sitting member of parliament, I once again say clearly and unequivocally - Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and when I am elected Prime Minister of Canada, I will see to it that the embassy is moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

The head of “Keep Jerusalem”, Chaim Silberstein, expressed great satisfaction with the Conservative Party leader's position and said that "the purpose of the visit was to hear a clear official statement from the leader of the opposition and this goal was fully achieved."

Ran Ishay, who previously served as the Director General of the Jerusalem Ministry and a diplomatic advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added, "I believe that this is another step of many when it comes to changing policy in the international arena in relation to a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

The meeting was held as part of the efforts of “Keep Jerusalem” to influence various countries to create a positive policy towards the new government in Jerusalem through the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the need to relocate their embassies to it as a confidence-building measure.