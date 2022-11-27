The Noam party signed a coalition agreement with the Likud Sunday night, giving Opposition Leader and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu his second coalition deal.

As part of the agreement, the one-member Knesset faction, represented by party chief MK Avi Maoz, will receive control over a new authority which will be established in the next government.

Maoz will be appointed deputy minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, with control over a Jewish-National Identity Authority which will be created within the Prime Minister’s Office.

Furthermore, Maoz will be given control over the Nativ bureau, which is charged with managing relations between the State of Israel and Jews living in Eastern Europe.

On Friday, Otzma Yehudit signed a coalition agreement with the Likud, under which party chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will be appointed National Security Minister – an expansion of the existing office of Public Security Minister.

In addition, MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf will be appointed Minister of the Negev and the Galilee; MK Amichai Eliyahu will be appointed Heritage Minister – which will be formed to administer archaeological sites, including in Judea and Samaria; MK Almog Cohen is to become Deputy Economy Minister, although this appointment is tentative and could be replaced with another position; MK Tzvika Foghel will serve as chairman of the Knesset Public Security Committee; and MK Limor Son Har-Melech will chair the Knesset’s Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens’ Fund.

To complete the formation of a new government, Netanyahu must complete negotiations with the Religious Zionist Party, Shas, and United Torah Judaism.