The Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties signed early Friday morning a document regarding a coalition agreement between the parties.

The agreement stipulates that Otzma Yehudit will receive the position of Minister of National Security (Minister of Public Security with expanded powers), which will be held by party chairman Itamar Ben Gvir.

In addition, Otzma Yehudit will also receive the Ministry of the Negev and the Galilee and the "National Resilience" portfolio, which will be responsible for the neighborhoods, the Minister of Heritage, the Deputy Minister of the Economy, the chairmanship of the Public Security Committee and the Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens' Fund (in a rotation).

In addition, a large-scale national guard will be established, the role of which will be to return governance to the streets of Israel.

MK Yariv Levin, the coordinator of the Likud's negotiating team, said, "I welcome the signing of the agreement with the Otzma Yehudit faction, which is the first agreement on the way to establishing a stable right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu that will march the State of Israel into good years."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said in response, "We took an important step tonight to establish a full right-wing government. The return of security to the streets, looking after the Negev and the Galilee and the national resilience for senior citizens and youth centers as well as for the heritage sites in Israel. I am happy that the agreement on the ministries that Otzma Yehudit will receive will allow us to realize our election promises - for the security and strengthening of the Negev, the Galilee and the periphery."

Ben Gvir added, "I call on all right-wing factions to form a full right-wing government as quickly as possible. Lapid and Gantz must not rule in the State of Israel for one more day."

News of the agreement came hours after Otzma Yehudit clarified on Thursday evening that although there are agreements with the Likud on some issues, the parties are still not close to signing a coalition agreement, despite the meeting that took place earlier in the evening between Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Sources in the party pointed out that although it was agreed that they would receive the Ministry of Public Security, which would be given extensive powers, as well as the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee and the Ministry of Heritage, there remain issues of contention, including the implementation of the regulation of young settlements, the implementation of the Homesh Law, and other ideological issues.

The sources also noted that there is a dispute surrounding the Ministry for the Social Periphery in which Shas is interested, which has not yet been solved.