Elchanan Biton, the 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a bombing at the entrance to Jerusalem last week, was released from Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday after his condition improved significantly.

In the attack, Biton lost his friend, Aryeh Schupak, who was sitting next to him when the bomb exploded, he recalled: "He loved to help and loved to learn, he loved everyone. I tried to carry him to the side, but I immediately understood that he was killed."

Biton and his family thanked the medical teams for their professional and devoted care leading up to his release. "Elchanan experienced a difficult incident, but he came for treatment in a place with good workers who provided care which helped him recover. We thank the dedicated doctors and nurses for their work."

The medical team said that Biton suffered several wounds due to shrapnel that penetrated his body during the explosion. After a series of checkups and several surgeries by the trauma unit, he can return to regular activity.

Earlier on Sunday, Tadessa Tshuma, the second victim of last week's double bombing in Jerusalem, was laid to rest at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery.

Tshuma, who was critically wounded in the bombing, succumbed to his wounds Saturday night.