Tadessa Tshuma, the second victim of last week's double bombing in Jerusalem, was laid to rest oat the Har Hamenuhot cemetery Sunday afternoon.

Tshuma, who was critically wounded in the bombing, succumbed to his wounds Saturday night.

The bombing, which took place at the entrance to Jerusalem, was the first of two attacks which took place half an hour apart. Aryeh Schupak, a 15-year-old yeshiva student, was also killed in the attack.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon attended the funeral and said of Tshuma: "I met Tadessa by chance the evening before the attack. He participated in the inauguration of the new center for Ethiopian immigrants where we all celebrated the Sigd holiday. You (Tadessa) were an extraordinary inspiration for the entire nation. 21 years ago you had the privilege to fulfill the dream your ancestors carried in their hearts for thousands of years, you were privileged to make Aliyah to the Land of Israel."

"You and your wife raised six glorious children who were born here and fulfilled the dream of all generations. You were privileged to be a symbol of Aliyah, bravery, and love of the land. You looked at everyone with kindness. I was privileged to visit you in your last hours in the hospital. How much light there was in your face. The explosive charge set by this cowardly terror was a charge of madness and hatred," Leon added.

Immigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata also attended the funeral and said: "He was privileged to come to the Land of Israel to raise his children. He was an exemplary man of the Land of Israel. We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and break us,"

"The Land of Israel was bought with suffering and the price is heavy. On that accursed Wednesday he was on his way to work. He celebrated the Sigd holiday. Our enemies will not defeat us, we will not allow any evildoer or accursed terrorist to break us as a nation. The Israeli government bows its head and we we this pain together with you," she told the family.

Daniel Sahlo, a close personal friend of Tshuma, told Kan Bet: "He always strengthened and supported everyone, he welcomed everyone with love and warmth. He always volunteered to help. It has crushed the family, he has 6 children - the youngest is 2 years old and the oldest is 26,"