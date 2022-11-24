The Otzma Yehudit Party clarified on Thursday evening that although there are agreements with the Likud on some issues, the parties are still not close to signing a coalition agreement, despite the meeting that took place earlier in the evening between Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir.

Sources in the party pointed out that although it was agreed that they would receive the Ministry of Public Security, which would be given extensive powers, as well as the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee and the Ministry of Heritage, there remain issues of contention, including the implementation of the regulation of young settlements, the implementation of the Homesh Law, and other ideological issues.

The sources also noted that there is a dispute surrounding the Ministry for the Social Periphery in which Shas is interested, which has not yet been solved.

"There is progress, even great progress, but there is still no signature and there are issues in dispute," said the party.

The Likud already has agreements with Shas, but there has been a disconnect with the teams of United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party over the last several days.