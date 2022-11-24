The coalition negotiations are progressing very slowly.

Although the Likud already has agreements with the Shas party, there remain significant gaps with the Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism parties, and little progress has been made with the Otzma Yehudit party.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met with Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir. Netanyahu offered Ben-Gvir the development of the Negev and Galilee but without the powers of the Ministry of the Periphery.

The Otzma Yehudit chairman demanded the welfare portfolio in addition, and for now no agreement has been made between the parties.

An official involved in the negotiations said that "there is a real attempt to find creative solutions which will satisfy all parties, as well as regarding bills that the Otzma Yehudit party wishes to promote."

According to the source, an agreement has been made that Otzma Yehudit will receive the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry.