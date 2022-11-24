An 18-year-old pedestrian was hit Thursday morning by a vehicle in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

The collision, which occurred on the city's Ilan Ramon Street, left the teen with moderate injuries.

The driver, a resident of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat in his twenties, has been arrested by police. He has also been taken for medical treatment.

It is suspected that the collision was a ramming attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams evacuated the teen to the city's Soroka Medical Center, suffering injuries to his extremities. According to police, the vehicle's driver continued driving for dozens more meters after ramming the teen. An eye-witness described what happened following the collision, when the driver "fell out of the vehicle and started writhing on the ground, as if he was having a seizure."

MDA paramedics Lior Paz and Ron-El Yisraeli said, "When we arrived, we saw the victim lying fully conscious and suffering injuries to his limbs. We were told that he had been hit by a vehicle which drove onto the sidewalk. We provided him with medical treatment, including bandaging and setting, and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."

Meanwhile, police emphasize that all possibilities are being investigated.