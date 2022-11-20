Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a leading candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election, defended the right of Jews to live in their Biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria and reiterated that he does not consider these territories to be "occupied" during a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) political conference Saturday night.

“I don't care what the State Department said, they are not occupied territory; it is disputed territory,” DeSantis said about Judea and Samaria.

Governor DeSantis boasted that he had received the highest percentage of the Jewish vote of any Republican candidate in Florida history the recent US midterm elections.

He emphasized his actions to improve security in Jewish schools and promote Holocaust education.

"If you look at our record on issues related to Israel and supporting the Jewish community, it is second to none," he said.

"When I first became governor, one of the first things we did was fight back against AIRBNB, which was discriminating against Israeli Jews, and we won that fight against AIRBNB.

"We signed legislation combatting antisemitism. We are not going to allow the universities in the State of Florida to become hotbeds of anti-Jewish sentiment ,like they have all across this country," he said.