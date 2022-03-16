The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a list of endorsements for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Endorsements included nine Republicans in the House of Representatives and four Congressional hopefuls, Fox News reported.

The announcement is the second RJC list of endorsements for the midterms, where Republicans have a chance to win back control of Congress.

Among the significant names on the list is two-time Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin whose state is seen as a key battleground for the GOP to take back the Senate. A reliable conservative in a battleground state, Johnson’s seat is viewed as in play by Democrats who have spent more resources on him than any other Republican senators up for re-election. Johnson’s seat is seen as a potential deciding factor in which party will control the Senate in 2023.

With Republicans only needing to increase their seat total by five in the 435-member house to reclaim the majority they lost in 2018, the RJC endorsed Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, David Schweikert of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, David Valadao of California, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Nancy Mace of South Carolina (SC-01).

The RJC also endorsed Congressional hopefuls from four states.

“We need Republicans in Congress who will fight for America’s freedom, security, and prosperity, and who support our ally, Israel. The RJC PAC enthusiastically supports these GOP incumbents and challengers, who will help Republicans take back the House and Senate majorities and will bring much-needed sanity back to Capitol Hill,” RJC executive director Matt Brooks told Fox News.

“The RJC PAC had a significant impact in 2020 and will continue to make a difference in highly competitive races like these,” Brooks said. “The candidates we are endorsing today are talented, principled, dedicated public leaders whose elections are top priorities for the GOP in 2022.”

The RJC was launched four decades ago as a voice for Jewish Republicans. It describes itself as the “national grassroots organization of Jewish Republicans.”