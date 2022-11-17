Jay Leno has undergone surgery after suffering serious burns to his face in a car fire on Saturday.

The comedian will go under for a second surgery later in the week, CNN reported.

Leno, a well known vintage and luxury car collector, was in his Los Angeles garage where his cars are stored when the accident occurred.

According to his physician Dr. Peter Grossman, he was working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when a gasoline fire erupted. The former Tonight Show host suffered severe burns to his hands and face.

“His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest, the burns are fairly significant,” Grossman told CNN.

Leno was taken to an area hospital but was transferred to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Grossman described Leno’s injuries as second-degree and third-degree burns.

“Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning. Right now they’re in that progression of somewhere between deep second and third-degree burns to the face. We’re hoping we can keep them from progressing by using these alternate treatments, including good wound care and hyperbaric oxygen and aggressive surgical management,” he explained.

“He’s Jay leno, he’s walking around, he’s cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “His injuries are serious, his condition is good. I do anticipate him making a full recovery.”