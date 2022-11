Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face in a car fire, TMZ reported.

Leno was in the garage in Los Angeles where his cars are stored on Sunday when the accident occurred. Reportedly one of his cars suddenly caught on fire.

Sources told TMZ that the fire left serious burns on the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear.

Leno was transported to the burn unit at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. He was reportedly to be in serious condition.