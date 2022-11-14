A winning bidder paid $218,750 for an old pair of Birkenstock sandals worn by late Apple founder Steve Jobs described as the computer pioneer’s “signature staple.”

The well worn sandals still contained the imprints of Jobs’ feet, CNN reported.

The brown suede Arizona sandals were estimated to go for $60,000 but ended up selling for the record breaking price at the Julien’s Auctions sale, the most ever paid at an auction for a pair of sandals.

The sandals were described by the auction house as “well used” and worn frequently by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s.

"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in an online description.

The sandals were destined for the trash but were kept by Steve Jobs’ former assistant Mark Sheff during a period of house cleaning, the auction house explained.

"Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his revolutionary innovations but with his business leadership style and fashion in wearing sandals," Julien's Auctions CEO Darren Julien told CNN. "These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the tech icon's signature staple."