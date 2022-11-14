Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday night that the terrorist who left the bomb that exploded on a busy street in Istanbul, killing six people, has been detained.

He added that initial reports show that the PKK/YPG group is behind the attack, TRT World reported.

At least 81 people were wounded in Sunday’s attack on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The blast occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time.

Turkish media had earlier published a phot of a woman who suspected to have taken part in the Istiklal attack.

President Isaac Herzog commented on the Istanbul attack on Sunday evening, saying, "Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians. On behalf of the Israeli people, I extend our deepest sympathies to our Turkish friends and the victims' families. The whole world must stand united and firm against terror."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday night tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims killed in the bombing.

"I want to send my condolences, in the name of the government of Israel, to the people of Turkey after the terrible terror attack that occurred on Istanbul, and to offer my support for the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and to the Turkish government. We will fight terror together, with a strong hand, anywhere terror raises its head."

YPG is a Kurdish group with ties to Kurds in Turkey, including the PKK. The US makes a distinction between the YPG and the PKK, but Turkey does not and considers both to be terrorist organizations.