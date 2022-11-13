An explosion hit central Istanbul on Sunday leaving at least four people dead and 28 injured, according to local reports.

Turkish media has said several people have been killed and injured in a suspected suicide bombing on Istiklal Avenue, close to the city's Taksim Square.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks, and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Earlier, broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1330 GMT).

The Israeli citizen who was reported as unaccounted for has been located and there are currently no Israelis that missing.

The Israel Foreign Ministry has released a statement: "The department for Israelis overseas in the consular wing of the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli consulate in Istanbul are checking if there were any Israelis involved in the incident. We will release an update about any developments."

In 2016 three Israelis: Simcha Damari, Avraham Goldman, and Yonatan Shor were murdered in a suicide bombing carried out by an ISIS terrorist on the same street where today's bombing occurred.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.