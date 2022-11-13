Religious Zionist Party chief MK Bezalel Smotrich met with the chairman of the Shas party, MK Aryeh Deri Sunday afternoon, after coalition talks aimed at forming a right-wing government under Benjamin Netanyahu hit a snag over the weekend.

Shortly after Opposition Leader Netanyahu was formally tasked Sunday afternoon with forming a new coalition government, Smotrich and Deri gathered to the Finance Ministry portfolio, which both lawmakers are reportedly eyeing in the new government.

The two are also expected to discuss the Religious Affairs portfolio, which both the Shas and Religious Zionist Party are seeking to receive.

Smotrich’s faction has said publicly it is seeking the Defense Ministry portfolio, as well as the Education and Religious Affairs portfolios.

"Religious Zionism will demand the Defense, Education, and Religious Affairs portfolios, as well as detailed coalition agreements including budget summaries," the party said in a statement Sunday.

But the Religious Zionist Party is also reportedly prepared to accept the Finance Ministry in place of the Defense Ministry portfolio, amid concerns within the party that Netanyahu may try to deny Smotrich control of a major ministry by completing coalition talks with Shas and United Torah Judaism first.