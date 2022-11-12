Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday issued a response to the Palestinian Authority's recent resolution at the United Nation (UN).

In a statement, Lapid said, "Israel strongly rejects the Palestinian resolution at the United Nations. This is another unilateral Palestinian move which undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and may harm any possibility for a future process."

"The Palestinians want to replace negotiations with unilateral steps. They are again using the United Nations to attack Israel. This step will not change the reality on the ground, nor will it help the Palestinian people in any way; it may even result in an escalation. Supporting this move is a prize for terrorist organizations and the campaign against Israel."

He added, "We thank the many countries that did not support this resolution and made it clear that this is neither the way to promote stability nor to resolve the conflict. We call upon on all the countries that supported yesterday’s proposal to reconsider their position and oppose it when it’s voted upon in the General Assembly."

"The way to resolve the conflict does not pass through the corridors of the UN or other international bodies."

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) said: "The Palestinian initiative against Israel at the ICJ constitutes an 'own goal' which will only distance them [the Palestinians] from any political achievements."

"The UN’s intention to enable such measures will harm regional stability, as well as any prospects for a future arrangement. This is a political move, which is not connected to realities on the ground. As Minister of Defense, I have taken steps to prevent such measures and will continue such efforts in any future position I may serve in."