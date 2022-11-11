Former President Donald Trump reacted to a disappointing showing by many Republican candidates he endorsed in Tuesday’s midterms by taking a dig at his longtime nemesis CNN, telling the news network that if they became conservative and featured him as their focal point they would be the “most successful network in history.”

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion since I was taken off, which was considered one of the biggest mistakes in business over the last two years, because with Trump go tens of millions of people who believe in MAGA, who want to Make America Great Again, and put America First!”

In a follow up post, Trump also slammed the New York Post for blaming him for the GOP’s midterm woes in a front page story in which they labelled him “Trumpty Dumpty.”

“The New York Post today has a story about the Wall, but my progress on the Wall was slowed down the News Corp Board member Paul Ryan, who together with the Broken Old Crow Mitch McConnell, weren’t able to get me the funds. I ended up getting them anyway, after two-and-a-half years of lawsuits, through another source, and completed the Wall plus certain additions that were made, which could have been done in three weeks, but no, the Biden Administration stupidly wanted Open Borders.”

