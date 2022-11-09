President Isaac Herzog was heard at the end of the live broadcast of his meeting with representatives of the Shas party Wednesday warning them against partnering with Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the upcoming government.

"There is one issue that I did not mention - you will have a problem with the Temple Mount. It is a critical issue. I know, but you have a partner whom the whole world around us is anxious about. I also told him that [what is said] between us it is really not to be publicized. I do not want to cause trouble. It is really not to be publicized," Herzog said.

The statement was made when President Herzog thought the microphones were no longer recording him.

The President's Residence said in response: "The President presented to the representatives of the Shas faction inquiries he had received including concern about MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's positions on certain issues. In the conversation, the President emphasized the responsibility placed on all elected officials."

"As part of his talks with all the leaders of the factions last Thursday, the president also called MK Ben-Gvir, and in an open and honest conversation, he also raised the issue with him," they added.

President Herzog began his consultations with representatives of the parties which were elected tp the Knesset after receiving the results of last week's elections for the 25th Knesset earlier today.

The party representatives will make their recommendations for who should be given the task of forming a government, a process which will continue until Friday.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive the recommendation of 64 MKs and therefore be given the task of forming a government.

Likud MK Yariv Levin said in a meeting with President Herzog, "We recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as the one to accept the task of forming a government. It was an election campaign in which the question at the center was clear - who wanted a government headed by Netanyahu and who wanted a different government."