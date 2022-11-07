Apple Inc. has announced that it is experiencing difficulties in the manufacturing process of its latest iPhone models, leading to longer wait times for customers.

The delays are due to China's ongoing insistence on pursuing a zero-COVID policy; a factory operated by Foxconn where the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are produced, in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is now under strict anti-virus measures after several workers tested positive for COVID.

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” Apple said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

The factory concerned has been locked down, with reports emerging of employees scaling the barricades put in place to prevent them from leaving. The workers in this particular factory live in on-site dormitories; according to several media reports, many have "fled" in order to avoid being shut in within the factory compound.

“Foxconn is now working with the government in a concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible,” the company said Monday.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple noted.

Foxconn said in a statement that it is revising its outlook for this quarter downward due to the lockdown.