China is the last country in the world still attempting to adhere to a "zero COVID" policy, and now with a large outbreak of COVID in Shanghai, a city of millions, this policy is being put to the test.

Thousands of Chinese with a positive COVID test (with or without symptoms) are being incarcerated in makeshift quarantine centers where conditions are grim. Facilities are dirty and overcrowded, lights are on 24 hours a day, and there are no hot showers.

Despite the harsh response of the authorities, Chinese are starting to protest the strict lockdown and government policies.

