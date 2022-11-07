Iran on Sunday unveiled an upgraded version of its Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile system with a range of more than 300 km, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani, during which the system was successfully tested by launching a long-range Sayyad B4 missile.

During the test, its upgraded radar managed to detect a target at a distance of more than 450 km, and track the target at a distance of about 405 km before destroying it at a range of over 300 km, according to the report.

Iran first claimed it had developed the Bavar 373 in 2016. The system is allegedly a home-made version of the Russian S-300 anti-missile system which Iran purchased bought from Russia, but the sale was repeatedly delayed due to Western pressure as UN nuclear sanctions ban the delivery to Iran.

The Bavar-373 system made its first official appearance in August of 2019. Then-President Hassan Rouhani hailed system at the time, compared it favorably to the Russian-made S-300 and said it rivals the S-400.