The IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday in response to the rocket fire on southern Israel hours earlier.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that fighter jets attacked an underground military site in the center of the Gaza Strip that was used as a rocket development and production complex for the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The attack was carried out in response to launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier this evening, and it will lead to damage to the Hamas terrorist organization's attempts to strengthen and arm itself with rockets," it said.

The IDF also said that "the Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and is the one who will pay the price for security violations against the State of Israel."

On Thursday evening, after three months of quiet, red color sirens were heard in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip border.

The IDF said the sirens were reported in the towns of Nirim, Ein HaShlosha, and Kissufim, all of which are located near the Gaza frontier in the western Negev.

One rocket was fired towards the area and was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. There were no injuries. In addition, there were three other failed launches of rockets that exploded in Gazan territory.

The rocket firing is believed to have been a response by the Islamic Jihad to the elimination of one of its terrorists, Farouk Salameh, in Jenin on Thursday afternoon.