Members of the Border Police's undercover Arab unit, together with IDF forces and Shabak (Israel Security Agency), on Thursday afternoon began working to arrest a terrorist in Jenin.

As the forces entered, alarms were sounded in Jenin to warn residents of the forces' entry.

According to Arab reports, a senior Islamic Jihad official was killed in the shootout, and several other Arabs were injured.

Farouk Salameh, the Islamic Jihad official reported as killed in the gunfight, arrived at a meat shop in order to slaughter a cow for his wedding, which was scheduled to be held Saturday.

He fired at the forces, refused arrest, and was eliminated by the Border Police unit. Israel's defense echelon had decided to arrest Salameh after receiving intelligence information regarding a terror attack that he planned to carry out.

Salameh, 28, was eliminated due to his refusal to be arrested.

A photo of him circulating on social media showed Salameh together with Wadia Alhouh, one of the founders of the Lions' Den terror group, who was killed last week by security forces.